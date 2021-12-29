"I found her "- Liv Morgan sends a message to "Angry Liv Girl" ahead of WWE Day 1

Liv Morgan has a message for "Angry Liv Girl," mere days before the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.

Liv Morgan is all set to take on Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's title at WWE Day 1. She lost her previous singles outing to Lynch on the December 6 edition of RAW, leaving her fans disappointed.

WWE's cameras caught the reaction of a young fan that night, who wasn't thrilled at all over Lynch's win. The internet immediately turned her into a meme, dubbing her as the "Angry Liv Girl," and Morgan acknowledged this as well.

While speaking to CBS Sports, Liv Morgan had a message for "Angry Liv Girl." She wants the fan to attend WWE Day 1 and watch her take on Becky Lynch at the event.

“I have found Angry Liv Girl. She’s awesome and I’ve been waiting to reach out. I found her and I’m going to send her a little DM,” Morgan said. “I would love for Angry Liv Girl and Angry Becky girl to both be there [at WWE Day 1]. They’ve both been stars during this feud. I would love for them to both be there,” said Liv Morgan [H/T Wrestling News]

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan's WWE rivalry so far

Last month, Liv Morgan became the #1 contender for Becky Lynch's RAW Women's title. The former Riott Squad member won a Fatal Five-Way match against Rhea Ripley, Queen Zelina, Bianca Belair, and Carmella on the November 8, 2021, episode of the red brand.

The feud saw Lynch ridiculing Morgan on various occasions, and the latter wasn't one to hold back either. She claimed that The Man and her "Big Fat Greedy Contract" are why her friends (Ruby Soho and Sarah Logan) are no longer in WWE.

Unfortunately, Morgan failed to win the belt when she met Lynch in a title match on the December 6 episode. "Big Time Becks" won the match with a sneaky roll-up pin with the aid of ring ropes. It remains to be seen if Morgan will win the RAW Women's title this time around.

Do you think Liv Morgan will defeat Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's title? Would you like to see "Angry Liv Girl" attend the Day 1 pay-per-view?

