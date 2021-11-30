Liv Morgan shares an interesting stat ahead of her championship match next week on RAW

Liv Morgan is gearing up for the biggest singles match of her career next week.

The WWE superstar and Becky Lynch came face-to-face for a contract signing this week on RAW. Sonya Deville announced that next week, Liv Morgan will get her title opportunity on RAW.

Liv took to Twitter to share an interesting trivia about her upcoming matchup with Big Time Becks. The tweet details that the match between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch is scheduled exactly 17 years after Trish Stratus and Lita main evented RAW in a match for the WWE Women's Championship.

Trish Stratus also congratulated Liv Morgan on her title opportunity

Liv Morgan has been drawing praise from all quarters of late. Several current and former superstars have come out in support of Liv in the run up to the match.

WWE Hall of Famer and seven-time women's champion Trish Stratus also shared her appreciation for Liv Morgan. Trish Stratus took to Twitter to acknowledge that Liv Morgan's entrance gear was a nod to Trish's own gear from back in the day.

This week, Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch were pitted against each other in a massive 10-Woman Tag Team contest. Team Liv consisted of Liv Morgan, Dana Brooke, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki A.S.H. while Becky enlisted the help of Carmella, Queen Zelina, Doudrop and Tamina in her team.

As the match drew to a close, Liv Morgan hit the Oblivion on Tamina and picked up an important win ahead of her championship match next week. After the match, a melee ensued in the ring where Bianca Belair floored Doudrop with a Spinebuster and Morgan hit another Oblivion on Big Time Becks, sending a message to the champ.

