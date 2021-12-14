“I just want to apologize" - Liv Morgan wants to meet ‘Disappointed Liv Girl’

Liv Morgan says she wants to find ‘Disappointed Liv Girl’ and send her a letter or a video to thank her for the support and apologize to her if she let her down.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch defeated Morgan to retain her RAW Women's Championship. Many fans weren't happy with the result, as they were rooting for Liv to capture her first title in WWE. One person, however, was more unhappy than everyone else. After the match concluded, the camera cut to a little girl in the crowd with a sad look on her face. Fans began referring to her as 'Sad Liv Girl' or 'Disappointed Liv Girl.'

During her appearance on WWE El Brunch, Liv Morgan said she wants to meet the fan and apologize to her. She also wants to let the girl know that it isn't over and she'll keep fighting to win the Raw Women's Championship.

"I would love to meet her," said Liv Morgan. "I want to find her and send her a letter or a video. I just want to thank her for supporting and watching and being there. I just want to apologize if I disappointed her, but I want to let her know that this isn't over with and I'm going to keep on fighting. I definitely want to find her somehow and say hello. She's so cute." (H/T Fightful)

Liv Morgan wants a rematch with Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship

Liv Morgan undoubtedly deserves another chance at the Raw Women's Title. Becky Lynch had to cheat to retain her title, meaning she didn't win fair and square, and that Liv Morgan was a much greater threat to her reign than she might care to admit.

Liv Morgan stated that she'd love to share the ring with The Man once again, and she hopes that she gets the match.

"I definitely think that I should have a rematch with Becky Lynch, we got to main event last week on RAW, and I was ready for Becky Lynch I'm not so sure that she was ready for me," said Liv. "Because she had to cheat to win. So I definitely think that — I would love a rematch, and I hope that I get one."

WWE's next pay-per-view event, Day 1, is set to take place on January 1st. The match could occur on the show, and it'd be a huge shock if Becky dropped the championship to Morgan.

