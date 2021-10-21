"It's a delicate situation"- Ludacris talks about Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s feud

Ludacris recently discussed the feud between his 'Fast and Furious' co-stars, Vin Diesel and Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson.

In an interview with US Weekly, Ludacris said that he is aware of the internal issues between The Rock and Diesel but wants the two 'grown men' to discuss it and sort it out between themselves.

The Fast and Furious star claimed he doesn't want to speak for either Rock or Diesel. Ludacris added that the situation is quite delicate.

“All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men. I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don't want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way because it's a delicate situation," Ludacris said.

When did the feud between The Rock and Vin Diesel start?

The feud between The Rock and Vin Diesel began on the set of "The Fate of the Furious" in 2016. Dwayne Johnson posted and deleted a quote allegedly targeting Diesel. The former WWE Champion wrote:

"My female co-stars are always amazing and I love 'em. My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don't," The Rock tweeted.

While Johnson didn't mention any names, fans have assumed that the post was for his co-star Vin Diesel, as the latter haworked alongside Johnson in 'Fast Five,' 'Fast and Furious 6' and 'Furious 7'.

Despite starting his career in WWE, The Rock focuses on his career in Hollywood and his other ventures outside of the pro wrestling industry.

However, he has made sporadic appearances in WWE and shares regular throwbacks to his in-ring career. The Rock's last appearance in the company was during SmackDown's 20th anniversary in 2019, where he shared the stage with Becky Lynch.

