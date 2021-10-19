WWE Hall of Famer Madusa teases a return to professional wrestling; wants to face 3-time champion

Madusa recently took to Twitter to hint that she might make a comeback to professional wrestling for a retirement match. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed that she might have to give either Natalya or Serena Deeb a call and train for a couple of months.

The news of her potential comeback spread like wildfire and immediately got the WWE Universe talking on social media. The fans are now excited about who Madusa's final opponent could be.

"Well [look] here… someone finally gets it. I might have to give [Natalya] a call or [Serena Deeb] and train for a couple months. Let’s see… who could I have my final retirement match with?" tweeted Madusa.

Madusa also caught the attention of WWE Superstar Natalya, who replied to the legend with a tweet of her own. The WWE veteran replied to the former women's champion by claiming that she would wrestle her any day of the week.

Here's what Natalya tweeted out:

"I’d wrestle you any day of the week, [Madusa]!"

Several top names, including Asuka, Britt Baker, Bayley, and Allysin Kay, have emerged into the spotlight, courtesy of the fans who want Madusa to share the ring with the mentioned names.

Madusa recently teased her return to professional wrestling during an interview with FITE

In a recent interview on FITE's Women's Wrestling Talk show, Madusa stated that if she could choose any opponent for herself, she would pick someone who could carry her in a match.

By saying that, Madusa doesn't mean any sort of disrespect to herself but rather needs someone who could take care of her body, as she is no longer in her 20s:

“I would choose my opponent. And the opponent would have to be someone that could carry me. And what I mean by that, is no disrespect to myself; is that if I were to forget something, and I need someone to take care of my body. Because I’m not 20 I mean, you have to be real, you know, I’m much older than Trish and Lita. You know, I could be both of your mother, you know? Yeah, you’d have to be somebody that would take care of me in the match. And of course, likewise,” said Madusa. (H/T: SEScoops)

It remains to be seen if Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, will be making a return to the wrestling world. It'd also be interesting to see how she manages to compete in the pro wrestling business today after being out of action for years.

