WWE Main Event Spoilers: Former World Champion in action; T-Bar secures a dominant win

WWE Main Event was taped prior to this week's episode of RAW at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC. The show featured a match each in the singles and tag team division.

Former world heavyweight champion Rey Mysterio was in action on the network's exclusive program for the first time in almost ten years. The master of 619 teamed up with his son Dominik Mysterio to face former RAW Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

In the singles division, former NXT star Dominik Dijakovic aka T-Bar, took down a local enhancement talent.

Let's jump into the results for the WWE Main Event. We have spoilers for this week so move ahead at your own risk.

T-BAR squashed a local enhancement talent on WWE Main Event

T-Bar continued his winning run on the Main Event as he faced a local enhancement talent. The former NXT Star defeated Mark Andrews on last week's edition of the program.

T-Bar, known as Dominik Dijakovic on NXT, has had a lackluster run on the main roster. Since then, he has been mainly limited to the Main Event programs, where he has been a victim of 50/50 bookings.

The RAW superstar was dominant in his victory this week as he made quick work of his opponent.

T-BAR @TBARRetribution



Go check it out on Hey I killed a guy on #WWEMainEvent this week.Go check it out on @hulu Hey I killed a guy on #WWEMainEvent this week. Go check it out on @hulu! https://t.co/xVv3beLvTe

Result: T-BAR def. a local enhancement talent

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander on WWE Main Event

Rey and Dominik Mysterio were in action on Main Event this week as they took down Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. On Monday Night RAW, the father-son duo also announced themselves into the 2022 Royal Rumble match.

Rey competed on Main Event only once before this, back in 2012. This was Dominik's also first match on the program.

The duo's first outing was successful as they took down former members of The Hurt Business.

Result: Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio def. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

Also Read Article Continues below

That's all from WWE Main Event this week. The program will air on Hulu on Thursday. Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comments section below!

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Angana Roy