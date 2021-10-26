WWE Main Event Spoilers: John Morrison takes on former Intercontinental Champion; Former NXT Superstars collide

WWE Main Event, featuring stars like John Morrison, Apollo Crews, and Jaxson Ryker, was taped before this week's RAW. We have spoilers for the event's results, so please read ahead at your own risk.

Main Event is a WWE Network exclusive program that airs on Thursday and usually features lower-level and less utilized talents from the current roster.

This was a follow-up event from last week's Main Event that saw the high-flying team of Ricochet and John Morrison collide against Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza and Drew Gulak take on Akira Tozawa.

This week's show featured only a couple of matches, both singles contests, as we saw two former NXT stars in action against one another, while John Morrison took on a former Intercontinental champion in the main event.

Let's look into the results without wasting any further time.

Jaxson Ryker vs. Veer on WWE Main Event

Recent RAW draftees Jaxson Ryker and Veer went one-on-one in the opening contest to kick off Main Event. For a very long time, the two RAW superstars had been in the shadow of their partners, with Elias being more over than Ryker and Veer limited to just accompanying former WWE champion Jinder Mahal.

With the recent drafts and the beginning of an era for WWE, the two talented wrestlers would surely have hoped for better bookings, but if the crowd reaction is anything to go by, things don't look much brighter.

The two walked to the ring to absolute silence from the crowd and there wasn't much reaction from the fans during the match either. After few minutes after the back-and-forth brawl, it was Jaxson Ryker who eventually came out on top.

Result: Jaxson Ryker defeated Veer

Apollo Crews vs. John Morrison on WWE Main Event

John Morrison took on former WWE Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews in an attempt to bounce back after losing to the team of Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza last week alongside Ricochet.

It was the first time ever that the two high flyers were in the ring across from each other. Fans were treated to entertaining high-flying action as Apollo Crews defeated the always dynamic John Morrison.

Bryant D. @BDPhotography88 For Main Event this week John Morrison vs. Apollo Crews had a pretty good match. For Main Event this week John Morrison vs. Apollo Crews had a pretty good match.

Result: Apollo Crews def. John Morrison

What do you think of WWE Main Event and their use of the company's mid-card stars. Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

