WWE Main Event Spoilers: Humberto and Angel defeat former Tag Team Champions; former Cruiserweight Champion in action 

WWE Main Event, featuring stars like Angel, Drew Gulak, and Mansoor was taped before this week's edition of RAW. We have spoilers for the event's results, so please read ahead at your own risk.

This week's edition of the network's exclusive show featured just two matches. Former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak was in action as he took on Mansoor in a singles competition.

In the Tag Team division, it was the former champions The Viking Raiders who faced the newly formed duo of Angel and Humberto.

Let's dive into the results without wasting any further time.

Mansoor vs. Drew Gulak on WWE Main Event

Former 205 live superstar Drew Gulak looked to halt the momentum of Mansoor as he faced him in a singles competition.

Mansoor has been undefeated in the singles competition for over the past four months and was recently involved in a feud with Mustafa Ali. Drew has been on a losing streak lately with his only singles victory in recent months coming against Akira Tozawa last month.

The technical prowess of the 8-time 24/7 champion was not enough to stop Mansoor's red-hot streak as the Saudi Arabian continued his winning ways. The loss means the former 205 live star Gulak has just one victory in the last eight months in the WWE.

Justin J. Lopez @stellar_jl319 Drew Gulak vs Mansoor is the first match on main event Drew Gulak vs Mansoor is the first match on main event https://t.co/c3vOrxSalJ

Both men involved in this match also competed in the 25-men Battle Royal that took place at Survivor Series the night before. That match was eventually won by Omos.

Result: Mansoor def. Drew Gulak

Angel and Humberto vs. The Viking Raiders on WWE Main Event

The newly formed duo Humberto and Angel aka Los Lotharios took on the tag team veterans The Viking Raiders in the main event of the show.

The in-ring synchronization between the sibling duo was on full display as they managed to outclass the former RAW tag team champions. The Mexican brothers have been undefeated in the doubles competition ever since they joined forces a few months back.

Result: Angel and Humberto def. The Viking Raiders

ALSO READ Article Continues below

That's all from WWE Main Event this week. Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comments section below!

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Ryan K Boman