WWE Main Event Spoilers: T-Bar takes down former champion; R-Truth in action

WWE Main Event was taped prior to this week's episode of RAW at the UBS Center, New York. This week's episode featured 2 matches, including two former 24/7 champions and a separate match involving a former Cruiserweight Champion.

Former Retribution faction member T-Bar, formerly known as Dominik Dijakovic, was in action as he picked up an important win. This week's WWE Main Event featured one less match than last week, which featured three matches, including Angel and Humberto against the Viking Raiders in the main event.

We have spoilers for this week so move ahead at your own risk. Let's jump into the results for WWE Main Event.

Reggie and R-Truth in action on WWE Main Event

Multiple time WWE 24/7 Champions R-Truth and Reggie squared off inside the WWE ring. The two have been involved in fun segments featuring the 24/7 title all year. R-Truth holds the record for becoming 24/7 champion the most times. Reggie is the longest reigning 24/7 champion of all time.

Reggie held three previous victories over the former Ron Killings, winning all three 24/7 Championship matches.

T-Bar and Akira Tozawa had a lengthy match on WWE Main Event

Per Wrestling Inc, the match between T-Bar and Akira Tozawa went on for longer than the Main Event matches usually run for. Dominik Dijakovic was a force in NXT but as T-Bar he has found wins hard to come by.

Will J @blackdawg09 Tozawa is in a match against T-Bar. There is a group of kids behind me that are yelling out “Let’s Go Ninja, Let’s Go!!” He’s been relegated to “Ninja”….but the kids LOVE Tozawa Tozawa is in a match against T-Bar. There is a group of kids behind me that are yelling out “Let’s Go Ninja, Let’s Go!!” He’s been relegated to “Ninja”….but the kids LOVE Tozawa

However, on Monday night he defeated Akira Tozawa to pick up a rare singles win. His last singles win came on 11th October 2021 when he defeated Drew Gulak on Main Event in under five minutes.

Result: T-Bar def. Akira Tozawa

That's all from WWE Main Event this week. Let us know your thoughts on the show in the comments section below!

