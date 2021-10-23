"It was terrible" - WWE Veteran slams WWE for swapping titles between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair (Exclusive)

Following the WWE segment between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, former WWE booker Dutch Mantell announced that he wasn't a fan of the entire ordeal.

During WWE Draft, Charlotte Flair, the RAW Women's Champion, was drafted to SmackDown while the red brand got the SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Following Lynch's successful title defense at Crown Jewel, WWE decided to swap the belts between the two champions.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell reviewed last night's SmackDown and AEW Rampage episodes with Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino. Here's what Mantell had to say regarding the closing segment of SmackDown.

"This was the sh*ts. It was kinda crappy leading up to that then it was just nothing. I didn't like it at all. What if Becky was the RAW Champion but Charlotte wasn't anything, would she have to turn the RAW Championship in? I've never seen them swap [World Championship] belts like marbles. I don't know who in the hell put that together. It was terrible. It really was," said Dutch Mantell

WWE is building up to a Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series

Despite the two initially being hesitant to give their belts away, Charlotte and Becky swapped belts without a brawl. However, after they accepted their new championships, Charlotte suggested a winner-takes-all match right there and then.

The heated exchange of words was interrupted by Sasha Banks, who laid out her claim to the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Becky left the situation, stating that she'll square off with whomever of the two is the SmackDown Women's Champion by Survivor Series. With Flair and Banks left alone in the ring, the two rekindled their historical rivalry and started to trade blows. The Boss stood tall in the ring as the show went off-air.

What do you think could be next in the SmackDown Women's title picture? Will Banks be able to reclaim the championship she lost at WrestleMania? Or will the Queen face Lynch at Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

