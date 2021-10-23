"Tremendous TV" - Former booker praises Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar following WWE SmackDown (Exclusive)

Following last night's WWE SmackDown, WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell called the opening segment very entertaining television. However, Mantell wasn't a big fan of the remainder of the show.

SmackDown opened with Roman Reigns celebrating his victory over Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. However, the Beast Incarnate soon stormed into the ring, and the two titans started to exchange blows. Lesnar took down The Usos and Reigns before being held back by the SmackDown roster.

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell sat down with Sid Pullar III and Rick Ucchino to review last night's episodes of AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown. Here's what he had to say about the first half-hour of the Blue Brand:

"It went 35 minutes. It was tremendous TV and then it just went to crap. It just went like somebody turned the lights out and we were gone. That's it... They held a good rating to the half hour. The first 30 minutes flew by. It was gone. But the last hour and a half it felt like I was being drug on a country road by my neck by a chain. It just went by so slow and it was agonizing to watch it," said Dutch Mantell

Check out the full review in the video below:

What happened to Brock Lesnar on WWE SmackDown?

Following Lesnar's attack on Reigns and a few WWE officials, Adam Pearce announced that WWE had indefinitely suspended Brock Lesnar. However, the Beast Incarnate didn't appreciate the news.

He threatened Pearce before delivering two consecutive F-5s. Lesnar then left the ring, leaving Pearce incapacitated on the mat.

Following WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns is still the WWE Universal Champion. Nonetheless, Lesnar is already out for revenge, looking to get his hands on the championship. With Lesnar indefinitely suspended, it will be interesting to see when and where the story picks up.

