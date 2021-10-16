WWE veteran reveals the problem with Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently highlighted a problem with the rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. He stated that it is unlikely that their match at Crown Jewel will have a clean finish based on the creative planning for Roman.

Dutch Mantell sat down with Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III on the latest edition of Smack Talk on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube Channel. The trio reviewed last night's episodes of SmackDown and AEW Rampage. Here's what Mantell had to say regarding the upcoming match between Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

"If Roman beats [Lesnar], I think they're gonna have some kind of wild smudge or some kind of stuff and leave it open ended. I think people will go for that if they another little bit of a chapter with Paul Heyman. Since [Lesnar] is the biggest guy that they've had challenge Roman, they're not gonna have him come right out and beat him because where do they go now. [As] a fan, they would like to see that, a clean straight up finish, but for creative sitting back there they're saying "What the hell". What have they got to go to [after Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar]," said Dutch Mantell.

Reigns has beaten almost all of the top stars on the current WWE roster. Hence, Mantell believed that coming up with a worthy challenger for him after Lesnar would be an issue.

In the video below, you can check out Dutch Mantell's thoughts on last night's episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage.

Roman Reigns' run as WWE Universal Champion is indomitable

Last year, Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam and laid out Bray Wyatt, the Universal Champion at the time. A week later, Reigns captured the title by defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match at WWE Payback.

Reigns has been champion for over 411 days now. However, he will face his most formidable challenger yet in the form of Brock Lesnar. The two are set to collide at Crown Jewel next Thursday.

It will be interesting to see where the story goes from here since Reigns has defeated every major contender in WWE at the moment. Who do you think could be next in line to challenge for the Universal Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

