"Now we have the finished product"- Former WWE Champion is impressed with the transformation of Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has completely turned his character around ever since returning as a heel last year at SummerSlam. Former WWE Champion Mark Henry recently praised The Tribal Chief for this transformation.

For years Roman Reigns was pushed to the main event as a top babyface and this wasn't accepted by the fans. The superstar garnered tremendous heat at one point in his career as fans believed that WWE was trying to force-feed him to the top.

Mark Henry is just as impressed as anybody with the transformation of Roman Reigns which he stated during an episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio.

“Roman Reigns, you talked about this [speaking to co-host Jonathan Hood], his metamorphosis has been one for the ages. From the guy that we first saw that left NXT to the guy that was in The Shield, the guy after The Shield that they force-fed him to us as a babyface. They were forcing it and you could tell that he didn’t embrace it. He didn’t embrace it, that’s why it didn’t work. He really wanted to be who he is now and he was right but he had to go through all those other phases to be able to make people give a damn and now we have the finished product," said Mark Henry, (H/T- sescoops)

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps January 2020 Vs December 2020.



All The Way From Dog Food to Being The Best Thing About Pro-Wrestling Right Now..



Also I Think It’s Fair to Say, Roman Reigns Has Had One Of The Best Transformations In Recent Memory...👏 January 2020 Vs December 2020.All The Way From Dog Food to Being The Best Thing About Pro-Wrestling Right Now..Also I Think It’s Fair to Say, Roman Reigns Has Had One Of The Best Transformations In Recent Memory...👏 https://t.co/NgepSrBvpj

Things changed for the former Shield member at last year's Summerslam when he returned with a new character. He went on to become the dominant heel that we see today. The Tribal Chief has been the most entertaining character in all of WWE for the entirety of 2021.

Roman Reigns has always been the top guy in WWE

Fan favorite or not, Roman Reigns has always been 'The Guy' in WWE. The Head of the Table has main evented WrestleMania five times in his career and is a two-time Universal Champion.

Also Read Article Continues below

Vince McMahon's trust in the SmackDown Superstar has paid dividends as Roman Reigns is flourishing as The Head of the Table after years of struggling as The Big Dog.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Arjun