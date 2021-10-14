“It wasn’t anything to be taken seriously” - Former WWE official on controversial Tim White Skits (Exclusive)

Former WWE referee Marty Elias spoke about the controversial Tim White skits aired by WWE.

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Elias spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone about the segments and stated that they were done only to involve the referees:

"I love Timmy white. When I was there in WWE, he took me under his wing. Really loved him, gave me a lot of knowledge, gave me a lot of feedback that I really needed at that time. But, as far as those skits [go], that’s pretty much what they were. It was WWE trying to do something to get the referees involved and especially somebody like Tim White, who was Andre The Giant’s handler (agent) at one point and had been there for a long, long time," said Marty Elias.

Check out the entire episode of UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone in the video below:

He further added that they were not meant to be taken seriously:

"He was actually an agent behind the scenes as well so they wanted to do something with Timmy. But that’s exactly what they were – they were skits. It wasn’t anything to be taken seriously or anything like that, although they did have these suicide angles which I am sure they wouldn’t do today, but, at the end of the day, they were just skits. That’s what it was, they were skits," Elias concluded.

WWE aired the controversial segment on their website

The controversial segment first aired on WWE TV, starting at Armageddon in December 2005 where Josh Mathews went to interview Tim White in a bar. He was depicted drinking large amounts of alcohol and apparently trying to kill himself.

As the weeks went on, White was shown trying to end his life in various ways and it became a regular feature on the WWE website. It was given the name, The Lunchtime Suicide and was uploaded every Thursday during lunch time.

White officiated several high-profile bouts with the company, including the infamous Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Mankind at King of the Ring in 1998.

What was your opinion on WWE official Tim White's skits? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

