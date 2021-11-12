"Worst thing ever in my career" - Matt Cardona hated teaming with ex-WWE star

Matt Cardona recently said that he hated being in The Hype Bros tag team with Mojo Rawley in WWE.

The duo of Cardona and Rawley joined forces on NXT in 2015 to form The Hype Bros. They were moved to the main roster a year later, but an injury to Matt Cardona forced him to the sidelines for a long time. Following his return, the two had some disagreements resulting in the tag team splitting up.

In his interview with WrestlingInc, Cardona stated that being in The Hype Bros was a "career-low' for him.

“It’s a career-low. That’s definitely below (being pushed on the stage by Kane), the worst thing ever in my career. I wouldn’t bring The Hype Bros anywhere. Dean Muhtadi as a human being, love him. Mojo, hate him. Tough sh*t, not happening. He can come backstage and hang out in my private dressing room, but we will not be in front of the people on camera together ever again,” Cardona said.

He added that he is not interested in teaming up with anyone in GCW, having been in a tag team match at the pinnacle of pro wrestling, WWE's WrestleMania.

Matt Cardona's pro wrestling run since his WWE exit

Matt Cardona has been active in pro wrestling since his release from WWE last year. He had two matches in AEW, has appeared and wrestled frequently on IMPACT Wrestling, while also featuring in GCW.

He recently revealed that he has retired from death matches after his much-talked-about match with Nick Gage in Game Changer Wrestling.

Cardona also won back the Internet Championship from Effy at last month's GCW Fight Club: Mox Vs. Gage show. He had lost the title which he created in WWE a month earlier to the GCW star.

