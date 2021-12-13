Former superstar thanks Vince McMahon and WWE for helping him "carry" independent wrestling in 2021

Vince McMahon has made several decisions since 2020, which saw many superstars being let go by the company. In the early batches of releases, Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder, was cut from the promotion after a decade-and-a-half long tenure. He has now paid tribute to Vince McMahon in an unconventional way on Twitter.

Despite Ryder being one of the hottest WWE Superstars in 2011, Vince McMahon and other executives didn't seem to see the same potential in him, and he spent years being underutilized.

However, that doesn't seem to affect Matt Cardona anymore. Yesterday on Twitter, he thanked Vince McMahon and WWE for giving him the tools and strength to "carry" independent wrestling in 2021:

"I’d like to thank @VinceMcMahon, @WWE, & WBF for giving me the tools and the strength to carry Independent Wrestling on my back in 2021. Can’t wait for 2022."

It comes only a few days after Cardona declared Vince McMahon's company as his version of "developmental."

The former Intercontinental Champion has been one of the hottest stars in wrestling in 2021, and nobody would have expected his sudden rise in the independent wrestling scene.

Will Vince McMahon ever be interested in re-signing Matt Cardona?

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona Bully Ray @bullyray5150



Not an entertaining heel.



Not a heel you “love to hate.”



A heel that commands hatred, draws money and can “make” any face who comes through the curtain.



Talk tomorrow I dare someone to be a real fkn heel in the wrestling business right now.Not an entertaining heel.Not a heel you “love to hate.”A heel that commands hatred, draws money and can “make” any face who comes through the curtain.Talk tomorrow @BustedOpenRadio I dare someone to be a real fkn heel in the wrestling business right now.Not an entertaining heel.Not a heel you “love to hate.”A heel that commands hatred, draws money and can “make” any face who comes through the curtain.Talk tomorrow @BustedOpenRadio I accept that challenge twitter.com/bullyray5150/s… I accept that challenge twitter.com/bullyray5150/s…

WWE normally isn't interested in signing 36-year-old+ superstars unless they've made an actual buzz about themselves outside of the company. Cardona seems to be doing exactly that, but with his recent "WWE was my developmental" comments, it seems like it's more of a matter of whether Cardona would ever want to re-sign with the company.

From the look of things, Cardona is glad that Vince McMahon released him as it opened the doors for him to grow as a performer - a tale as old as time. However, the difference between now and a few years before is that WWE isn't necessarily the dream destination for every wrestler.

Also Read Article Continues below

Cardona's stock will likely keep growing in the independent wrestling scene until then.

Has Randy Orton replaced The Undertaker? Find out right here.

Edited by Alan John