"I'll take them all out" - Ex-WWE star challenges Mick Foley and his children to a match

Former WWE star Matt Cardona has again challenged WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley to a match in GCW. This time, though, Cardona has upped the ante by stating that he will take out Foley's children too if needed.

Cardona is the current Internet Champion and has defended the title in GCW. He also held the GCW World Championship earlier this year, winning it from Nick Gage, before losing it to Jon Moxley.

On his MC! True Long Island Story Podcast, Matt Cardona spoke about WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and how he was a fan of Mankind and Cactus Jack as a kid.

The former WWE star was inspired by the WWE Legend and his journey to the top of pro wrestling. He then challenged Mick Foley while also saying that he's willing to take on the former WWE Champion's children, Dewey and Noelle Foley, too.

"Once I got into the business, he was always super cool to me. Mick was always super helpful, but when it comes to GCW, if he wants to get Cactus Jack vs Cactus Zack, you know where to find me. I don't care about Frank The Clown, I don't care about Noelle Foley, I don't care about Dewey Foley - I know he was my writer for a short time in WWE, but I'll take them all out (laughs)," said Cardona.

Cardona revealed that he watched some of Foley's iconic moments in WWE live at the arena.

WWE Legend Mick Foley wishes he could have a match with Matt Cardona

Foley made an appearance at GCW's Mox vs. Gage match, which took place last month. On the card was a match between Cardona and Effy for the Internet Championship. Foley said he would love to face Cardona in GCW but has ruled it out as he can longer get in the ring.

“Oh, can you imagine the heat that Cardona would have if Cactus Jack came back for one last match? I can’t do it – I’m just saying, imagine! That’d be great,” said Foley.

Foley dropped an F-bomb on Cardona and presented the GCW World Championship belt during his appearance on the promotion.

