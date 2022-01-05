"So good for so long that it gets taken for granted"- WWE Hall of Famer heaps praise on Roderick Strong

WWE veteran Mick Foley took to Twitter to state his thoughts on the Roderick Strong vs. Carmelo Hayes match on this week's NXT New Year's Evil. The WWE Hall Of Famer applauded the efforts of both men and had some special praise reserved for Roderick Strong.

The special edition of NXT saw Strong and Hayes in a Title unification match that opened the show. Although the former Undisputed Era member was on the losing end, his performance earned him praise from many.

Foley was one of the people who appreciated the effort by both men before praising Strong for his longevity in the game.

"Great match on @WWENXT. Congratulations to Carmello Hayes - but @roderickstrong was tremendous in defeat…so good for so long that it gets taken for granted," said Foley.

Carmelo Hayes and Roderick Strong set the tone for WWE NXT New Year's Evil

It would not be an understatement to say that the tone for the New Year's Evil episode was set by Strong and Hayes. The two superstars set the house on fire and produced an instant classic.

The winner of the match was set to hold the NXT North American Championship with the Cruiserweight Title being retired.

To the pleasure of the spectators, the action stayed intense throughout the match. Carmelo Hayes was able to pin Roderick Strong to retain his NXT North American Championship after hitting a top rope Leg Drop.

Hayes has been on a rapid ascend since making his debut on WWE's third brand, and he showed once again why he is one of the best young talents in the business today.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Roderick Strong. He could go after Hayes once again to resume their feud or move on to greater things and challenge for the NXT Title.

What are your thoughts on the match between Carmelo Hayes and Roderick Strong? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

