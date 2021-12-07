"THAT’S MY MAN!"- WWE Hall of Famer celebrates Becky Lynch's controversial win on RAW

Mick Foley has shared a tweet celebrating Becky Lynch's successful RAW Women's title defense against Liv Morgan.

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan squared off on tonight's edition of RAW, with the women's title on the line. The hard-fought battle ended with 'The Man' using the ropes to score the victory. Many folks were disappointed with Liv's loss, including Trish Stratus, who was rooting for her to win.

After Becky Lynch's win over Liv Morgan, Mick Foley took to Twitter to react to the same. The Hardcore Legend also included a picture of him celebrating Lynch's victory:

"THAT’S MY MAN! A big time win for #BigTimeBecks - on an historic night for #WomensWrestling #RAW @BeckyLynchWWE," wrote Foley.

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan's feud is far from over

Becky Lynch didn't mince her words while berating Liv Morgan during the buildup to their match. The latter also brought her A-game to the feud, and blamed Big Time Beck's "fat contract" for her friends' releases from the company. Later, the line was removed from the clip posted on WWE's official YouTube channel.

While speaking with Ryan Satin, Liv Morgan opened up about her controversial line:

"Was it hard for me to say what I said? No. Because Becky has brought up my friends. She's brought up my friends not being here. And after my segment, I got texted from my friends saying how proud they were and how amazing they thought it was. So I don't think there were any hard feelings. I know I'm kind of addressing something that may feel like an elephant in the room or maybe taboo, but these are things that are happening. And I don't think I said anything wrong. Do you think I said something wrong?"

"Big Time Becks" has now beaten Morgan, but it's safe to assume that this rivalry hasn't ended by a long shot. Becky Lynch used ring ropes to pin the fan-favorite superstar, and the WWE Universe is clamoring for a rematch between the two.

Liv Morgan will definitely push for a rematch after the controversial ending, and we might see these two women collide very soon.

What do you think? Will Mick Foley get to celebrate another Becky Lynch title win very soon, or is WWE finally going to give Liv Morgan a significant push?

Edited by Angana Roy