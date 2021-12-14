Mick Foley opens up about conversation with Triple H regarding his Hall of Fame induction

Former WWE Superstar Mick Foley, during an interview with Vickie Guerrero at Wrestlecade Weekend, discussed a conversation he had with Triple H prior to his induction into the Hall of Fame.

Mick Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. Foley was inducted by retired American wrestler and actor Terry Funk.

Mick Foley revealed that Triple H called him to his office while he was attending a WWE house show after Christmas at Madison Square Garden. Foley expected some sad news regarding his tenure as a WWE ambassador but instead received some pleasant information.

"So I went to the Madison Square Garden show the day after Christmas. They always have a house show the day after Christmas. This was 2012. Hunter asked to talk to me. I honestly thought they were going to release me. I was an ambassador at that time. I had a two year run as an ambassador. I walked into that office fully expecting to be relieved of that duty, but instead he said, ‘We want to know how you would feel about being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?’ I said, ‘I would feel pretty good about that.’"

"It was really special for me because it was at Madison Square Garden. I know we can’t choose where we want to be inducted. We’re lucky enough to have that honor bestowed upon us, but if I could have chosen it, it obviously would have been the Garden for me because that’s where I grew up taking trains to and hitchhiking to, and it just has a lot of great memories for me. I also thought, ‘I’ll never address a crowd this size again’, and I was wrong about that luckily. I was just going to enjoy every moment. I was able to look out and see my children, see my wife, see a few friends, and see my colleagues.”

Mick Foley praises the serious version of Big E

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley offered praise for Big E after the latter kicked off the final episode of Monday Night Raw before Survivor Series.

Big E delivered a strong message on the episode and Foley took no time to show his fondness towards the more stern and unyielding version of the New Day powerhouse.

Ever since Big E won the WWE Championship, he has shown other layers to his character work and promo game. While still always able to draw from his comedic side, Big E has brought out an unrelenting edge while going up against the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Kevin Owens. It's no surprise a legend like Mick Foley is enjoying witnessing this level of growth from Big E.

