Mick Foley says released WWE SmackDown star was 'money'

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has heaped praise on recently released SmackDown star AJ Francis, AKA Top Dolla.

The latter was let go by the company last month along with the remaining members of Hit Row. They were released not long after getting called up to the main roster from NXT.

During his recent appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, WWE Legend Mick Foley stated that Top Dolla was money and a powerful guy full of charisma.

“I’ll throw a name out, AJ Francis. To me, AJ was money,” Foley stated. “Big powerful guy, a wealth of charisma, he’s got a rap album out. I asked AJ if WWE took issue with some of the lyrics. AJ has got some strong opinions, he’s a proud black man he makes that case known with his lyrics. I think it’s a great album, he has an incredible knack for putting words together, great promo guy. He said, ‘I don’t even think they know I have an album.’ My career took off when Bruce Prichard overheard me talking to Shawn Michaels about this childhood dream I had to be Dude Love. Bruce went to Vince and said, ‘this guy has a much more interesting real-life story than the one we’re featuring, the fictional story.’"

Mick Foley on Vince McMahon becoming aware of everything that he had to offer in the ring

Mick Foley portrayed three popular characters in WWE known as Mankind, Dude Love and Cactus Jack. As Mankind, he held several titles, including the coveted WWE Championship.

Foley recalled WWE Chairman Vince McMahon taking notice of his potential during his sit-down interview with Jim Ross.

“So, when I did the sit-down interview with Jim Ross, that’s when things really took off for me in WWE," said Foley. "Because, Vince became aware of everything I had to offer,” Foley revealed. “I just think if you have someone in developmental and you’re paying him and you’re looking for stars of the future and you’re not aware of all the assets they bring to the table. You’re doing a disservice to the talent and the company.”

Mick Foley was a major part of the Attitude Era, and he's been a part of some of the most iconic moments in WWE history. It's hard to imagine what the company would've been like without him.

