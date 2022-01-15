"It is head-scratching" - Mickie James comments on WWE's mass releases

Mickie James has shared her thoughts on WWE releasing numerous talent over the past couple of years. She herself was part of the mass releases last year.

Although WWE rehired several of the talents, such as Samoa Joe and Drake Maverick, they ended up releasing some of them once again. The wrestling juggernaut received a lot of criticism from fans and pundits for underutilizing performers and then letting them go.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Mickie James was asked to opine on the releases. Terming it as "head-scratching," she talked about how the pandemic affected many things.

"It is head-scratching, but then it also — they've had an immense amount of hirings I think through the years, so the company had expanded when it's gone on the road because it had like almost like a whole division of just NXT and WWE and then obviously, the pandemic has I think crushed everyone especially live events and touring and all of those things and, I don't know, it's just a whole... it sucks. It sucks for my friends. It sucks for my friends to not have a place to work and now that there's, you know, seems to be competition like now they have somewhere to," said James

Mickie James on if she thought she'd return to WWE

After her release last year, Mickie James called out the company on social media for sending back her personal belongings in a trash bag. James admitted that Vince McMahon called her to apologize for the incident.

While she initially felt she'd never go back to WWE, James didn't think she was done with the company forever.

"No, I didn't think that "I feel like, I always thought like, I guess the first time I had gotten to a point where, 'Oh, this is just not going to happen.' Like, 'I'm never going to go back.' Like, I just don't. And then it happened. So now I'm like, you can't ever say that. It could always—everything's a possibility. You just never know. I don't know. It's not like I'm gonna wrestle forever either, though, you know? Not that I'm like planning retirement or anything like that," said James.

Mickie James is currently slated to compete in the 30-Women Royal Rumble match. She could make history if she makes her entrance wearing the rival promotion's IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Championship.

