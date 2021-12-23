Former WWE Superstar reveals she has unfinished business with Charlotte Flair

In an interview with Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, Mickie James claimed she has unfinished business with WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

The former WWE Superstar said that she would like to have a match with Flair, as she never had the opportunity to share the ring with The Queen.

Mickie James claimed a match with Flair would always be her number one wish. The 5-time WWE Women’s Champion added that having a moment with Flair in the Rumble felt 'awesome'.

James continued and said that apart from Charlotte Flair she would've also liked to work alongside the likes of Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley. Mickie James admires the work of all the women who were a part of the "Women's Revolution"

The reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion concluded by stating that she always wondered what the possibilities were for her if she ever had the pleasure of working alongside any of The Four Horsewomen.

"I still would want a moment with Charlotte because I never got it. That's number one. That will always be...I really wanted to have that moment with her. I don't know why it matters so much, I'm just like 'God, we finally got that little moment in the Rumble,' a little beat, and it was pretty awesome. My whole tenure there, the whole time I was back, we were never in the ring together until that moment, which is so crazy to me. I was pretty much in there...I would have loved to have a run, a real angle with Sasha, Bayley, Becky. I love all those girls, they are mega-talented and I always think about what I could do with them or what we could do together," said James. (H/T- Fightful)

Charlotte Flair is currently feuding with Toni Storm after a feud with Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair was recently drafted to the blue brand of Friday Night SmackDown as part of the 2021 Draft. She was involved in a title exchange with now-former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

On the 22nd October episode of SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair exchanged their titles, making Flair the SmackDown Women’s Champion for the 6th time.

At Survivor Series 2021, Charlotte Flair lost to the reigning RAW Women's Champion. Flair's current focus is on Toni Storm, with who she has been feuding for a few weeks now.

