“Kind of mind blew me a little bit”- 5 time Women’s Champion sends a message to released WWE duo Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux 

In an interview with Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, Mickie James gave her opinion about former IMPACT and WWE Superstars, Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux.

Mickie James seems to be quite the fan of the duo and stated that Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux make a really good pair.

The reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion added that the duo has a lot of potential and James herself is a fan of the pairing's act.

“I think Scarlett and Killer Kross that’d be a, that’s a hell of a act right there. They’re a, that’s a heck of a duo like that that one kind of mind blew me a little bit but I don’t know, I mean there’s so much talent that’s just it,” said James. (H/T- Tru Heel Heat Wrestling)

Karrion Kross was recently let go by WWE along with Scarlett Bordeaux

On the 19th of July, Karrion Kross made his debut on the main roster, as he was promoted to the red brand of Monday Night RAW. However, things didn't exactly turn out the way the former NXT Champion would've hoped for, as Kross was beaten inside a few minutes by Jeff Hardy.

On the 23rd of August, WWE decided to tune up Karrion Kross's look, as he showed up on RAW in a new look which included him sporting a gladiator helmet and suspenders during his entrance. His new attire was heavily criticized by the WWE Universe, who certainly weren't fans of the transformed look.

To say that Kross' time on the main roster was a lot different compared to his run in NXT would be an understatement. It was almost like night and day.

During his time on the black-and-gold brand, Kross was accompanied by Scarlett Bordeaux during his entrances, which was one of the most appealing aspects about him.

On the main roster, WWE didn't let Scarlett Bordeaux walk out with Kross and also toned down the former NXT Champion's entrance, as well. He was not portrayed nearly as dominant as was during his time on the third brand.

On the 4th of November, both Kross and Scarlett were both released from their respective WWE contracts.

