Molly Holly is getting high marks as a backstage producer in WWE

According to reports from the likes of Fightful and Dave Meltzer, Molly Holly is adjusting well as a WWE producer.

Several reports have suggested that Molly Holly is receiving "great reviews" in her new role.

As per Fightful, Molly Holly produced the five-way match on Monday Night RAW alongside former superstar TJ Wilson. The WWE Hall of Famer reportedly also produced the 6-women tag team bout on SmackDown and the promo segment for Sasha Banks.

Molly Holly’s return to WWE was a shock to many as she has not been in touch with the company since her retirement. But since returning in 2016, Holly has certainly been a great asset to WWE.

Her first appearance since retirement was on a Table for 3 episode on the WWE Network. She also made an appearance at the 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble match and was also called for the battle royal at the Evolution pay-per-view.

In 2020, Molly Holly brought back the Mighty Molly gimmick during the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The former 2-time WWE Women's Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

Molly Holly is regarded as pioneer for women's wrestling in WWE

Molly Holly is mostly known for her time as an in-ring competitor in the mid-2000s. A former two-time WWE Women's Champion, Holly is also a former WWE Hardcore Champion.

At the 2018 Royal Rumble, Molly Holly eliminated Sarah Logan upon her in-ring return before being eliminated by fellow WWE legend Michelle McCool. At the 2020, Royal Rumble, Holly entered at number three and was eliminated by top star Bianca Belair.

Earlier this year, Molly Holly made an appearance on the RAW Legends Night on January 4, 2021. While it remains to be seen if Holly will ever compete inside the squared circle again, there is always a chance, considering that the Hall of Famer now works close with the company as a backstage producer.

