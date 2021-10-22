Mustafa Ali shares heartfelt message after Crown Jewel bout with Mansoor

WWE superstar Mustafa Ali took to Twitter to commemorate his match against Mansoor after Crown Jewel.

Mustafa Ali and Mansoor tore the house down during their singles matchup. Their bad blood began after Ali assaulted Mansoor on RAW, breaking up their partnership to set up the match.

In the post-match tweet, Ali detailed that it was the first time in WWE that two Muslims competed in a singles matchup at a mega event. He mentioned that the entire objective of the encounter was to inspire the next generation of WWE Superstars to chase their dreams.

"Two Muslims competed in a singles match on a WWE PPV for the first time ever. The intention was simple; inspire the next generation," Ali wrote.

During the match, Ali used his in-ring experience to keep Mansoor on the defensive side. However, the latter channeled the energy from his home crowd and hit Ali with an incredible moonsault. Mansoor then got the three count with a flying spinning neckbreaker on Ali.

There was a surprise ending to the Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali bout

After the match, Ali started brutally assaulting Mansoor. The beating continued until a mysterious entrant came down to the ring.

The hooded figure turned out to be Saudi Olympian Tareg Hamedi. The two men squared off, and Hamedi made quick work of Ali with a swift kick to the head. Hamedi then helped Mansoor out of the corner, and the two celebrated inside the ring.

With the win, Mansoor continued his unbeaten streak in Saudi Arabia. It will be interesting to see what lies next for the up-and-coming star when he joins SmackDown this Friday.

Is this the end of Mansoor vs. Ali? Who would you like to see Mansoor feud against next? Will Mustafa Ali be back for retribution on Smackdown this week? Sound off in the comments below.

