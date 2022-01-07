Mustafa Ali shares impressive training video; Sasha Banks reacts 

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali, who is currently signed to SmackDown, shared an impressive training video on Twitter.

Mustafa Ali was drafted to SmackDown in the 2021 WWE draft and featured in WWE's Premium Live Event Crown Jewel where the high-flying star battled Mansoor in a losing effort.

In the video dropped by Mustafa Ali, the 35-year-old is spotted performing quite a few stunning versions of the arm drag and looks to be in spectacular shape. The athlete also gave credit to his training partner Sabin Gauge in the comments.

Sasha Banks, who is also plying her trade on SmackDown, was quick to take note of the video and joined the conversation with a comment of her own.

Sasha Banks seemed quite impressed with the training techniques of Mustafa Ali and expressed her desire to train with Ali and Sabin Gauge.

training partner drag em’lock up break into step over arm dragfull nelson spin out into arm dragcorner evasion into float over arm dragrope assisted evasion into arm dragbreak the back and make them humble camel clutch @the_ironsheik training partner @SabinGauge drag em’lock up break into step over arm dragfull nelson spin out into arm drag corner evasion into float over arm dragrope assisted evasion into arm dragbreak the back and make them humble camel clutch @the_ironsheik training partner @SabinGauge https://t.co/2b14COKUsm

Update on Mustafa Ali's absence from recent SmackDown episodes in Chicago

SmackDown had two episodes taped in Chicago, which happens to be Mustafa Ali's hometown, in the month of December. Sadly, and to the surprise of many, Ali did not feature in either of the episodes.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Mustafa Ali was not even present in the arena during the two shows. The reason reported for Ali's absence was that WWE did not have any creative plans in place for his return to his hometown.

