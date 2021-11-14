Watch: Unaired footage of Mustafa Ali from canceled 'controversial' storyline

Mustafa Ali recently shared unaired footage from a storyline that WWE canceled due to being too 'controversial' for TV.
A short while ago, an angle kicked off on SmackDown in which Ali could be seen berating the WWE Universe. He addressed the fans and stated that they were booing him because of his name.
Mustafa Ali has now shared a piece of disappointing news about the angle via his official Twitter handle. He also shared a piece of unaired footage from the angle, and fans are clearly upset that it didn't see the light of day.
"A few weeks ago, i made a statement that some deemed controversial. my intentions were to bring a beautiful vision to life. unfortunately, for reasons beyond my control, I won't be able to make that vision a reality. But I can share with you what could have been," said Ali.
Mustafa Ali's unaired promo received a mostly positive response
In the promo that Mustafa Ali shared, he can be seen delivering a fiery speech addressing the people of the United States of America. Ali states that even though he was born in the US, he repeatedly has to prove to people that he belongs there.
Mustafa Ali further said that he needs to be careful with his clothing, to avoid making people think that he looks suspicious.
He then declared that he is planning to launch a new campaign for a "New America" in which the people who question him would be the ones who don't belong in the country.
Check out some fan reactions to his canceled angle on SmackDown:
Mustafa Ali is one of the most revered personalities in all of WWE. He has shown time and again that he can get the audience behind him if given an opportunity. The "New America" angle would certainly have caught a lot of eyeballs but unfortunately, it will never make it to WWE TV.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
What did you think of Mustafa Ali's promo package from the canceled SmackDown angle? Do you think Ali would eventually manage to become a top star on the main roster?
Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.