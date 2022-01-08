×
Create
Notifications

"You’re going down!" - SmackDown star lashes out at Sonya Deville for her actions

Sonya Deville is currently an on-screen WWE official.
Sonya Deville is currently an on-screen WWE official.
Prityush Haldar
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Jan 08, 2022 11:25 PM IST
News

Naomi had a defiant message for Sonya Deville after this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The bitter rivalry between both women has continued for several months now. In their latest encounter, Sonya once again used some underhanded tactics and abused her power to cost Naomi a match against Charlotte Flair.

Naomi was livid after the bout and took to Twitter to vent her frustrations. The former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion declared that she would not stop hunting for Deville and make her pay for her actions.

"Cruella you’re going down! @SonyaDevilleWWE I will not stop until I get you for all you’ve put me through! #smackdown" tweeted Naomi.
Cruella you’re going down! @SonyaDevilleWWE I will not stop until I get you for all you’ve put me through! #smackdown

Sonya Deville made impromptu changes to Naomi's latest match

This week, Naomi found herself squaring off with Charlotte Flair on the blue brand for a potential SmackDown Women's Championship opportunity down the line.

Initially, Flair came to the ring and announced a list of competitors for this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. The Queen also declared that she would be a part of the Women's Royal Rumble and win the multi-person contest to pick her own challenger for WrestleMania.

What has @NaomiWWE done to "deserve" a match with @MsCharlotteWWE? #SmackDown How about this? https://t.co/fvoAIs0itf

This was enough for Naomi to emerge from the back and challenge Charlotte Flair. As the match got underway, Naomi looked to be in her element.

She was on the verge of picking up a count-out victory when Sonya Deville announced that the bout would not end via count-out. Later, Deville also clarified that the match could not be won via disqualification but rather by pinfall or submission only.

These changes proved crucial in throwing Naomi off her game and allowing Charlotte to pick up a win.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Do you think Naomi will get some retribution from Sonya Deville soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is there a place for Enzo Amore in today's wrestling? A former WWE star believes that he has it.

Edited by Kartik Arry
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी