"You’re going down!" - SmackDown star lashes out at Sonya Deville for her actions

Naomi had a defiant message for Sonya Deville after this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The bitter rivalry between both women has continued for several months now. In their latest encounter, Sonya once again used some underhanded tactics and abused her power to cost Naomi a match against Charlotte Flair.

Naomi was livid after the bout and took to Twitter to vent her frustrations. The former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion declared that she would not stop hunting for Deville and make her pay for her actions.

"Cruella you’re going down! @SonyaDevilleWWE I will not stop until I get you for all you’ve put me through! #smackdown" tweeted Naomi.

Sonya Deville made impromptu changes to Naomi's latest match

This week, Naomi found herself squaring off with Charlotte Flair on the blue brand for a potential SmackDown Women's Championship opportunity down the line.

Initially, Flair came to the ring and announced a list of competitors for this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. The Queen also declared that she would be a part of the Women's Royal Rumble and win the multi-person contest to pick her own challenger for WrestleMania.

This was enough for Naomi to emerge from the back and challenge Charlotte Flair. As the match got underway, Naomi looked to be in her element.

She was on the verge of picking up a count-out victory when Sonya Deville announced that the bout would not end via count-out. Later, Deville also clarified that the match could not be won via disqualification but rather by pinfall or submission only.

These changes proved crucial in throwing Naomi off her game and allowing Charlotte to pick up a win.

