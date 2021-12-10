"Trying to fight for the TV time" - Naomi discusses her biggest obstacle in WWE

WWE SmackDown Superstar Naomi has opened up about the obstacles that she and other female wrestlers still face today in sports entertainment.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has had only a handful of matches since arriving on the blue brand in July. She's currently involved in a feud with WWE Official Sonya Deville, who she's set to face on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

During an interview with Jalen Rose: Renaissance Man podcast, Naomi said she's still fighting to get TV time and longer matches in WWE.

“I think, just in general, still trying to fight for the TV time,” stated Naomi. “Getting matches that are longer than two minutes. Although you’re thankful because there’s still so many women that aren’t even getting the TV time, it’s like, ‘okay, I got two minutes. At least I got that. I’ve got two minutes to show and prove and get people behind me.’ But you want more, you need more, you know what I mean? To develop those stories and those characters.”

“That opportunity has to be there," she added. "I realize whenever women in our industry are given that opportunity, they knock it out of the park every time. But it can’t just be sporadically, it needs to be consistent. So, that’s what myself and all of us are still pushing for and fighting for. Each day, each week.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Naomi says the impact of social media has changed the way she performs in the ring

Naomi is a very athletic wrestler who has put on tons of entertaining matches. However, her in-ring work has been criticized plenty of times on social media.

The Glow Queen revealed that she had to change the way she performed in the squared circle due to the feedback she was receiving.

“It can really affect you negatively,” Naomi said. “It was doing that to me because I care so much about my craft and what I do. So, when I would see bad things I was like, ‘okay, I don’t need to do that. They don’t like that, I shouldn’t do that.’ But then it was changing the way I perform and that’s not what got me here."

Naomi's greatest moment in WWE was when she won the SmackDown Women's Title for the second time at WrestleMania 33 in her hometown of Orlando, Florida.

