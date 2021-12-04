"Count your days" - WWE superstar sounds off a warning to Sonya Deville after SmackDown

WWE superstar Naomi has some harsh words for her boss Sonya Deville.

This week on Smackdown, Naomi confronted WWE official Sonya Deville in a backstage segment. Naomi wanted to face off against Sonya in a singles matchup.

However, Deville continued to show her personal dislike for Naomi. She mentioned that she would give Naomi a match next week on Smackdown. But? if Naomi stepped out of line between now and then, Deville would ensure that she was fired.

The WWE authority figure then slapped Naomi, leaving the former two-time Smackdown Women's Champion with no option but to take the hit.

After the show, Naomi took to Twitter to express her frustrations with Sonya Deville. In the tweet, the lady with all the glow sounded a warning to Deville, mentioning that she would get her comeuppance next week on Smackdown when the two women meet in singles combat.

"I'll eat that! Count your days Cruella Deville," Naomi's tweet read.

Sonya Deville is set to face Naomi next week on SmackDown

WWE Smackdown will emanate from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA next week. One of the matches advertised for the show is Deville going up against Naomi in one-on-one competition.

This comes after months of animosity between the two women, where Sonya did everything in her power to ensure that Naomi did not get TV time.

On the 15th October episode of SmackDown, Deville also teamed up with Shayna Baszler to inflict a severe beatdown on Naomi in a two-on-one Handicap match.

Deville kept Naomi away from the SmackDown Women's team for Survivor Series and also removed Aliyah from the team due to her close ties with Naomi.

Which of the two women will prevail when Sonya and Naomi battle it out next Friday on Smackdown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Edited by Ryan K Boman