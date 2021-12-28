Natalya boasts about her freedom to perform anywhere in the WWE

WWE Diva Natalya, who signed with WWE in 2007, appeared at the brand's live event in Madison Square Garden this weekend.

Natalya, who is a member of the Hart Wrestling Dynasty, began her career in the Canadian Independent circuit. She has come a long way since then to become the holder of 3 Guinness World Records. Natalya holds the record for most matches in WWE women's history, the most PPV appearances in WWE women's history and also the most wins in WWE women's history.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is the daughter of Jim Neidhart, who along with her uncle Bret Hart, was a multi-time tag team champion.

Natalya is proud of her accomplishments in WWE. She recently boasted on Instagram, speaking about her freedom to compete when and where she wants in the WWE due to her many achievements.

“When you’re a 3 time Guinness World Record holder… you have a passport to travel anywhere in @wwe! Tonight I chose to compete at the world’s most famous arena @thegarden! I’m working on that fourth world record right now… stay tuned! AND most importantly— don’t forget to have fun.”

Does Natalya have a favorite match?

WWE Superstar Natalya has voted her match against Ronda Rousey as one of her favorites.

Natalya and Ronda Rousey locked horns in a singles match during the Christmas Eve show in 2018. Natalya had earlier won the 8-Women Gauntlet match to become the No. 1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship in December 2018.

It was an impressive bout that brought out emotions from both superstars. Natalya put on a good showing, however, the Baddest Woman on the Planet took the victory via a brutal armbar.

