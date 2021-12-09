×
"I hope Toni is ready for me to kick her a**" - second-generation superstar calls out Toni Storm

Toni Storm was called up to SmackDown during the 2021 WWE Draft
WWE Superstar Toni Storm faces a new challenge in the form of second generation superstar Natalya.

Natalya joined Dolph Ziggler and Titus O'Neil in the studio for WWE's the Bump this week. The Queen of Harts spoke about seeing fresh talent in WWE and had some warm words for Toni Storm.

Natalya mentioned that she was highly impressed by Storm's work ethic right from her early days in the business. Nattie detailed that Toni has a passion for the business and loves being a part of WWE.

Here's what Natalya had to say about Toni Storm:

"Well, Toni is just such a special talent. She's somebody that when I see her and I look at her body of work even just going back to her work in Japan before she was ever with WWE. She's somebody that has passion. She loves this. She wants this on her tombstone. And I know, not everybody has that," Natalya said.

Natalya listed some of the great qualities of Toni Storm and mentioned that she was also looking forward to meeting the rookie in the ring for a matchup.

"She's also humble. She's a nice person. She's somebody that is so sweet and likeable. She's great to be around. For me, I'm already thinking of the magic that we can make in the ring. So I hope Toni is ready for me to kick her a**," Natalya continued
Toni Storm is currently in a feud with Charlotte Flair

Over on the blue brand, Toni Storm has been doing her best to get the better of another second generation superstar, Charlotte Flair. This past week on SmackDown, Storm smacked Charlotte in the face with a pie to avenge her humiliation the week prior.

It will be interesting to see if these developments provoke Charlotte enough to grant Toni Storm a championship match heading into WWE Day 1.

While using the quote from this article, please credit WWE's the Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

