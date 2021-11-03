Natalya explains why WWE didn't hire her for over five years

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya has opened up about her struggles to get hired by WWE at the start of her career. She explained that Vince McMahon's promotion and The Hart Family were not on good terms following the Montreal Screwjob incident, making it difficult for her to get hired.

Natalya is a third-generation wrestler from the iconic Hart Family, many of whom have previously worked in WWE. Her father, Jim Neidhart, and uncles Bret Hart, Owen Hart and Davey Boy Smith, were all a part of the company.

While speaking to WWE Deutschland, Natalya recalled sending tapes and pictures without much success.

“When I was trying to get hired by WWE, it took me over five years to get hired. I was sending in tapes, I was sending in my promo pictures, I was doing whatever I could to make headway.

"My family, when I was trying to get hired by WWE, my family was estranged from WWE, meaning when you go back to the Montreal Screwjob, even though that happened in 1997, there was a lot of tension between WWE and the Hart family. I understand why, it was a really difficult and complicated situation, so I think it was challenging for the Hart family members, especially the younger ones, to get hired because there was all this conflict," said Natalya. (H/T WrestlingInc)

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion stated that it would have been easier for her to get a foot in the door if she had someone to make a phone call to WWE Officials.

But, she is proud of the hard work she has put in to make it to the company and be hired with her talent rather than influence.

Natalya's longevity and achievements in WWE makes her a future Hall of Famer

Natalya is currently the longest-serving female Superstar on the roster, having been active since 2008.

She has been a part of the company through the Divas era, wrestled on NXT, and been a critical player in the Women's Evolution in the company.

In her 13 years since debuting on the main roster, Natalya has won the SmackDown Women's Championship, Divas Title, and held the Women's Tag Team gold.

Currently, the Queen Of Harts is on SmackDown and isn't part of any active feud. She could emerge as one of the challengers for the top title given her in-ring work.

