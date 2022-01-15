Natalya shows off interesting new WWE record on social media

WWE Superstar Natalya added a new not-so-impressive accolade to her list of records in the company.

This week's Friday Night SmackDown saw Natalya face off against Aliyah in a singles contest after a backstage altercation between the two. The multi-time Guinness World Record Holder vowed to beat Trish Stratus' longstanding record for the fastest match in history - standing at 3.8 seconds.

However, things didn't go as per the former SmackDown Women's Champion's plans as Aliyah pinned her immediately after the bell rang. The latter broke Trish's record herself in her SmackDown singles debut.

Not losing her spirit after the loss, The Queen of Harts later took to Twitter to react to her fourth world record in Vince McMahon's promotion.

"Wait… now I have four world records?! Where’s my assistant?!!!!! Help! I need more Louis Vuitton!!!!!"- Nattie tweeted.

Natalya is a recipient of three Guinness World Records in WWE

Natalya is one of the greatest female stars to have stepped inside the squared circle. The 39-year-old has been with the company since 2007 and will be a Hall of Famer when she decides to hang her boots.

The Queen of Harts has recently had yet another milestone recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. The SmackDown star has previously been recognized for competing in the most matches and for the most pay-per-view appearances out of any female superstars in WWE.

The Guinness Book of World Records recently confirmed that the former tag team champion has more wins than any other female superstar in promotion history.

In addition to holding the SmackDown Women's Title, she is also a former Women's Tag Team Champion and former Divas Champion in WWE.

The third-generation superstar has been boasting about her world records for several weeks. It was fitting that a debuting newbie clinched the record for the shortest match in the company's history against her.

What are your thoughts on Aliyah breaking the record for the fastest match in WWE history against Natalya? Sound off in the comments!

