WWE Superstar Natalya reacts to another incredible Guinness World Record

WWE Superstar Natalya cemented a third Guinness World Record for most wins in the promotion's women's division.

She has 641 victories to her name as of November 2021, which earned her another title in the Guinness World Record. Natalya has also made the most pay-per-view appearances and has had the most matches for a female superstar in Vince McMahon's company.

guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/… She's made the most PPV appearances and had the most matches for a female in WWE history...Now, we've also confirmed that @NatbyNature has the most WWE wins in a career (female) with 641 as of November 2021 🙌 She's made the most PPV appearances and had the most matches for a female in WWE history...Now, we've also confirmed that @NatbyNature has the most WWE wins in a career (female) with 641 as of November 2021 🙌guinnessworldrecords.com/world-records/… https://t.co/QEYccHQDIL

The Canadian star reacted to the news on Twitter by invoking the names of WWE legends such as The Rock, John Cena, and Steve Austin to celebrate her accomplishment.

"You want to know how singular and special I am? Even The Rock, Steve Austin or John Cena couldn't capture the record of most FEMALE wins in WWE history!!! #RecordBreaker," read Natalya's cheeky post.

Natalya is widely regarded as a WWE veteran, and the wrestling fraternity left no stone unturned in celebrating her longevity inside the squared circle.

Natalya's current run on WWE SmackDown

Natalya has not been a part of the title feud in some time. However, she has been involved in multiple storylines intending to build up more superstars in the SmackDown women's division.

She recently turned heel and formed an alliance with Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler. She regularly features in all the segments in the storyline between Deville and Naomi.

Natalya and Shayna Baszler often do Sonya Deville's dirty work on the blue brand. This storyline also led to Xia Li's debut on SmackDown and is being booked as The Protector. She helped Naomi against the heels to cement her position on the roster.

Natalya took issue with Li's approach during a backstage interview. She said that the latter should be more respectful towards veterans and hopes to teach her a valuable lesson.

It appears that Natalya is headed towards a feud with Xia Li on SmackDown. She has helped elevate several other talents, and it appears that Li would not be an exception. It will be interesting to see how the creative team will use their rivalry to build her as an interesting babyface on the blue brand.

