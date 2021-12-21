Top RAW star trained with WWE veteran before major Becky Lynch match; details revealed

Natalya revealed that Liv Morgan is one of the superstars who trains at her house and revealed an interesting detail about her main event with Becky Lynch.

Liv Morgan recently main evented an episode of RAW, challenging Becky Lynch for the women's championship. Although she came up short in the end, she put up a valiant effort against The Man.

In an interview with Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, the WWE veteran also stated that she was proud to see Liv Morgan put her skills to the test. Interestingly enough, she further added that some of the techniques that Liv has been practicing at the dungeon were used during the main event with Becky Lynch on RAW:

“A lot of really talented men and women come and train with us, Liv Morgan being one of them. I was so proud to see Liv put her skills to the test. A lot of the things that she’s been working on in the dungeon, she did in her match last Monday with Becky Lynch as they main evented Raw, which was really cool,” said Natalya. (H/T WrestlingINC)

Liv Morgan's tireless efforts were rewarded with the Becky Lynch main event on RAW

During the same interview, Natalya added that Liv Morgan has been tirelessly training with her and her husband Tyson Kidd for a while now leading up to her main event against Becky Lynch.

Nattie went on to mention that regardless of how hectic the schedule is, Liv Morgan always seems determined to train and get better:

“Getting off a plane, and having no energy left because you had three hours of sleep. You’ve just caught a red-eye, you’re finishing SmackDown, you’ve done a [pay-per-view], you’ve just done a loop of live events. She will get off the plane and come and train with me and my husband and a few of the other Superstars that come in and train with us. So that when you get an opportunity like she did on Monday Night RAW, you can knock it out of the park,” said Natalya. (H/T WrestlingINC)

Morgan's incredible consistency and dedication have seen her rewarded with great opportunities. Her recent main event against Becky Lynch is a testament to the effort she has put in.

