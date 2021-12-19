"There’s only so much that she can do"- former WWE Women's Champion shares her thoughts on Charlotte Flair

WWE star Natalya believes Charlotte Flair's past achievements have put her in a difficult pot with the company.

Charlotte Flair has been at the top of the women's division in WWE ever since she made her main roster debut in 2015. The Queen defeated Nikki Bella in her very rookie year on the main roster to become The Divas Champion and was part of the first women's match that main-evented WrestleMania.

Natalya recently spoke on Tuesday's Wrestling Tuesday with Jonathan Hood podcast where she discussed the Grand Slam champion. The former women's tag team titleholder admitted that the Queen is in a tough spot right now as she has achieved pretty much everything in WWE.

“Charlotte Flair, I think it’s a tough spot because there’s only so much that she can do. There’s only so many places you can go. Once you’ve done it all, once you’ve main evented WrestleMania, you’ve won X amount of championships. When you have had everything and you’ve experienced everything, it is really, really cool to watch other women rise to the occasion and get the chance,”- The former women's tag team champion said.(H/T- wrestlinginc)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Charlotte Flair, I think it’s a tough spot because there’s only so much that she can do, theres only so many places you can go.



Once you’ve done it all, once you’ve main evented WrestleMania, you’ve won X amount of championships. “



- Natalya

(via Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday) “Charlotte Flair, I think it’s a tough spot because there’s only so much that she can do, theres only so many places you can go. Once you’ve done it all, once you’ve main evented WrestleMania, you’ve won X amount of championships. “- Natalya(via Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday) https://t.co/SAaaPiwSXp

Natalya wants Toni Storm to beat Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown women's championship

Next week's edition of SmackDown will see Charlotte Flair defend her coveted title against number one contender Toni Storm.

Storm recently defeated the two-time NXT champion in a championship contenders match to earn an opportunity at the SmackDown Women's Title. She represents the next generation of female competitors who will look to unseat The Queen.

Speaking about the match, Natalya stated that she would like to see the challenger come out on top this Friday night. Neidhart also made it clear that she intends to eventually go after the title herself:

"I want to see Toni Storm become the SmackDown Women's Champion so that I can kick Toni Storm's a**. Toni Storm will beat Charlotte Flair because it's time for a chance.

Charlotte is one of the greatest women to ever step inside the squared circle, but her recent booking has made fans turn on her as it diminishes other females on the roster.

Things could change next week, however, as Toni Storm looks for retribution against the thirteen-time women's champion.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think about Natalya's comments about Charlotte Flair? Sound off in the comments below!

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman