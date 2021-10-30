Natalya wants 3-time Women's Champion to induct her into the WWE Hall of Fame

Natalya has admitted that she wants Beth Phoenix to induct her into the WWE Hall of Fame. During an interview with WWE Deutschland, Natalya said that Phoenix was part of the most special and influential moments of her career.

Both women started working together as a team in 2010 and had a dominant run in WWE. Phoenix and Natalya then had a brief reunion on the road to WrestleMania 35, where they challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in a losing effort.

The Queen Of Harts also mentioned that Phoenix had been her best friend throughout her journey in WWE.

"I've thought very closely about Beth Phoenix because she was part of the most influential, special moments of my career and has been my best friend throughout this entire journey of WWE. Beth would be the right fit." said Natalya.(H/T: Fightful)

Check out Natalya's interview with WWE Deutschland below:

Natalya has won several titles in WWE and is regarded as one of the veterans of the business

Natalya has accomplished a lot during her time in WWE, winning the Divas and SmackDown Women's Championships and holding the Women's Tag Team Title. Throughout her career, The Queen Of Harts has been a pioneer for women's wrestling.

Considering the accomplishments in Natalya's resume so far, there is no doubt that she will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Over the past few months, the Queen Of Harts was in a team with Tamina and the duo got quite over with the fans, especially after they captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

The team was officially brought to an end after Natalya remained on SmackDown and Tamina was drafted to WWE RAW as part of the 2021 Draft.

Natalya also recently entered the Queen's Crown Tournament but was eliminated in the first round by Doudrop.

