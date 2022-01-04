"One of the coolest dudes" - Released WWE superstar heaps praise on Brock Lesnar

It looks like Nia Jax is a fan of Brock Lesnar. The former WWE Raw Women's Champion heaped praise on Lesnar and called him one of the coolest dudes.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the Beast Incarnate made his first appearance on the show after winning the WWE Championship at Day 1. He was accompanied by his advocate Paul Heyman. They both mocked Roman Reigns, who is currently out of action after testing positive for COVID-19.

Commenting on the opening segment of RAW, Nia Jax quickly praised Brock Lesnar on Twitter.

"Brock is one of the coolest dudes, hands down," said Nia Jax.

Brock Lesnar will reportedly collide with Bobby Lashley in singles action for the first time in WWE

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley met in the ring for the first time at WWE Day 1. The WWE Universe got a taste of what we could see if these two superstars had to collide in the ring in a singles match.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bobby Lashley is Brock Lesnar's next opponent and the match could happen at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

"With Lesnar having won the title, the next step is Lesnar vs. Lashley. You could tell, at the end of the show, they teased that glare with Lashley and everything like that, and that was the last scene. The match was booked specifically for that direction. Big E was the one that was pinned because if Big E wasn't pinned, and obviously, you'd want to go with Lesnar and Big E. But, the decision, for whatever reason, and the reason is that the people who are making the decisions felt that there was a more marketable match, went with Lesnar and Lashley."

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is considered to be a dream match by many fans, and it'll be awesome to finally witness it for the first time.

