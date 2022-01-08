"How many people are surprised that I injured you?"- Nia Jax's message to Ex-WWE star

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently joked about injuring Mojo Rawley in response to his hilarious Instagram post.

WWE released Jax in November 2021. She was one of the most controversial acts on WWE TV and was deemed unsafe by many. Jax had posted tweets poking fun at the accusations back then.

Nia Jax recently responded to a post shared by Mojo Rawley. Jax and Rawley's funny TikTok clip ends with Jax accidentally hitting the latter. Jax reacted to the clip with the following comment:

"How many people are surprised that I injured you? I mean..come on!" wrote Jax.

A screengrab of Nia Jax's response to Mojo Rawley's video

Nia Jax has faced harsh criticism in the past for being reckless in the ring

As mentioned earlier, Nia Jax's WWE career was marred by accusations of being unsafe towards her co-workers in the ring on various occasions. In late 2018, Jax accidentally hit Becky Lynch in the face and left her a bloody mess on an episode of RAW.

During the height of the pandemic, Jax faced former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane in a singles match on RAW. Sane suffered a head injury after a botched move by Jax. The former RAW Women's Champion later opened up about fan reaction to the incident:

"I feel like every person or character who would say ‘oh, whatever they say doesn’t bother me’ are kind of lying. Because I am working for the approval of an audience. Whether it be hating or loving, I want their reaction. So when you’re on Twitter and you see it constantly, it can definitely get to you a little bit. It’s like ‘wow, all I’m seeing is negativity.’ But when I step back and I actually immerse myself into the WWE Universe – like when I get to see the crowd and fans – I know that’s just a small percentage on Twitter who have nothing better to do than hate on somebody," said Nia. [H/T Talk Sport]

Nia Jax's latest comment certainly won't sit well with the WWE Universe, similar to her previous comments about hurting other wrestlers.

What are your thoughts on Jax's in-ring work? Did Jax go too far with jokes about hurting her co-workers? Sound off in the comments section!

Edited by Alan John