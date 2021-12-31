"That's what you get for messing with my husband"- How Randy Orton's wife reacted to RKO on 3-time champion

Randy Orton's wife Kim had a hilarious reaction to The Viper hitting an RKO on Nia Jax during the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Jax was a participant in the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble match. She took the spot forcefully by attacking the No.30 entrant, R-Truth. What happened next, though, wasn't something she had anticipated while entering the ring. Several male superstars ganged up on Nia Jax and hit her with their finishing moves, before eliminating her.

Jax was on the receiving end of a thunderous RKO that got a big pop from the fans in attendance. In her latest Instagram Q&A session, she recalled the memorable spot, and revealed the reaction of Randy Orton's wife to the same.

"Shortly after this moment, Kim Orton was yelling at me, 'That's what you get for messing with my husband, still love you Nia,'" wrote Jax on Instagram.

Kim Orton's amusing reaction to Randy Orton hitting an RKO on Nia Jax

Randy Orton's RKO on Nia Jax was quite well received

In early 2019, Nia Jax was one of the most hated superstars in WWE. Her reckless punch to Becky Lynch before Survivor Series didn't sit well with fans. When Lynch eliminated Jax from the Women's Royal Rumble, the capacity crowd collectively cheered for The Man.

Later in the night, fans booed Nia Jax out of the building when she attacked R-Truth and took his spot in the Men's Royal Rumble match. In a matter of seconds, she eliminated Mustafa Ali.

To her surprise, a bunch of male WWE Superstars attacked her with their finishers. Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio, and Randy Orton hit their signature moves on Jax, after which Mysterio threw her out of the ring.

Orton's devastating RKO on Nia Jax currently has a whopping 15 million views on YouTube. WWE later uploaded another video in which The Viper and Jax shared their reactions to the spot. Check it out below:

Also Read Article Continues below

What was your reaction to Randy Orton putting Nia Jax down with an RKO at the 2019 Royal Rumble? Were you expecting the duo to go at it in singles competition, in the near future?

Edited by Kaushik Das