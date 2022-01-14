"There will still be surprises" - Brie Bella makes intriguing prediction following her return announcement

Brie Bella recently predicted that WWE still has some surprises in store for fans despite the announcement that she and her sister Nikki would be returning at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

The Premium Live Event is set to take place on January 29th at The Dome at America's Center in St Louis, Missouri. WWE has announced the return of Mickie James, Lita, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, and Summer Rae along with Bella Twins for the 2022 version of the event.

In the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, Brie Bella stated that she is a fan of surprises and believes there will be something unexpected in store for the fans at the event. She is also highly excited to meet Summer Rae, who will also be battling it out in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

"My guess is, there will still be surprises (...) The greatest thing about big pay-per-views like the Royal Rumble is you can come back for one great night and have fun. When I saw that Lita is in it, even Summer Rae. I can't wait to see Summer. That's what the Royal Rumble does, (...) all these different generations of women and men to meet in the ring for one big night." (h/t - Fightful)

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella could return to the WWE

The Bella Twins were last seen competing inside the squared circle on the October 8, 2018 episode of WWE RAW. Nikki and Brie partnered with Ronda Rousey to get the better of the Riott Squad in a six-woman tag team match.

The WWE Hall of Famers stopped wrestling to devote time to their families. The discovery of a cyst in her brain was a further reason Nikki Bella was unable to compete. With WWE announcing their return and Nikki getting cleared by her doctors, The Bella Twins could well be on their way back to the ring.

“In the world of any professional sport, people always make comebacks, but what’s beautiful about WWE is that we can make comebacks as many times as we want as long as our bodies let us and doctors (let us). I’ve officially got cleared," (H/T Wrestlingnews.co).

Do you think Brie Bella will win the Royal Rumble match? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

