"It was some top women reaching out to us" - Nikki Bella recalls the beginning of 'Total Divas'

Brie and Nikki Bella, aka The Bella Twins, were highly responsible for the evolution of the WWE women's division as they started the popular reality TV show 'Total Divas'.

Total Divas premiered on E! in July 2013 after The Bella Twins returned to the WWE after parting ways with the promotion the previous year. The first season featured six women - Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Cameron, Eva Marie, Naomi, and Natalya.

During an appearance on Wrestling With Freddie, Nikki Bella revealed that top women from the company reached out to the two sisters during their time away from the company before 'Total Divas'.

She also revealed that a lot of women wanted to follow their path and not re-sign with the company. Nikki Bella, Brie and other women believed that something needed to change in the promotion to showcase the abilities of women and that is how 'Total Divas' came to reality.

"We had 11 months off before we came back with Total Divas. During that time, it was hard, but we got a lot of calls from the girls who were like, 'you guys seem really happy. I want to take the step you did. I'm not going to re-sign.' It was some top women reaching out to us. We were like, 'Look, we miss it every week, but something has to change.' That's when we got the call for Total Divas. We had talked about it for two weeks. 'Do we want to put our personal lives out there? We're pretty wild, I don't know.' I had just started dating John [Cena] and no one knew and I wasn't sure I wanted that out there. We had so much to talk about. What really got us was, 'we can show the world women's wrestling,' because that's the core of the show. That's what ended up making us call them back and say 'we're so in and we're going to give it our all,'" said Nikki Bella.

Why did Nikki Bella and Brie Bella want 'Total Bellas' to end?

Nikki and Brie Bella, who got their own spin-off show 'Total Bellas' after starting off with 'Total Divas', hosted the final episode on January 28th, 2021. According to the sisters, their family had started to dislike cameras around them and the show was canceled.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nikki Bella revealed that she's not comfortable posting pictures of her son Matteo on social media, citing the importance of a child's normal upbringing.

"I was even telling Brie when I posted a photo of Matteo on Instagram, I always get a guilty feeling. I don't want him to one day to look at me and say you never gave me the choice. I want him to have a normal upbringing and when he is 18, he can choose whatever he wants to do," said Nikki Bella (Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription).

