"Everyone will see you fighting" - Nikki Bella’s doctor reacts to her return to in-ring action at WWE Royal Rumble 2022

WWE veteran Nikki Bella has been making waves on social media recently. The former champion's doctor recently took to Instagram to post a picture of himself with Bella.

The doctor wrote that Bella will be getting inside the ring very soon for the upcoming Royal Rumble and expressed immense pride and gratitude towards Nikki Bella as a patient.

“Everyone will see you fighting on TV, but I’ve seen you fighting [and winning] to get back in that ring. Thanks for your loyalty and support,” wrote Bella’s doctor.

Nikki Bella will step inside the ring after 3 years

Nikki Bella is finally all set to step inside the ring after stepping away from in-ring competition in 2019. Her latest run in WWE saw her engage in programs with the Riott Squad and Ronda Rousey.

Nikki Bella will make her return as part of the Women's Royal Rumble match that is going to take place on the 29th of January, in St. Louis, Missouri.

It was thought that the former two-time Diva's Champion's in-ring career was over after doctors found a cyst growing on her brain. Despite the horrific discovery, it appears Nikki Bella is healthy and ready to compete once again.

Nikki Bella isn't the only one set to make an emphatic return as WWE has also confirmed a host of other superstars for the match.

The likes of Brie Bella, Lita, Michelle McCool, Dana Brooke, Kelly Kelly, Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, Tamina, Mickie James, and Summer Rae have all been confirmed to compete in this year's Women's Rumble.

