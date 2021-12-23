"We wanted to empower the women" - Nikki Bella points out Bella Twins' vision in the WWE

Brie and Nikki Bella, together known simply as the Bella Twins, appeared on Wrestling With Freddie to discuss the evolution of women in WWE. In the episode, Nikki Bella said that the two sisters shared the common aim of empowering women in the brand.

The Bella Twins had a major part to play in the evolution of the women's division of that dates back to 2015. Backed up by Stephanie McMahon and also Freddie Prinze Jr. - who would often come up with applause-worthy storylines for the women - the Bella Twins had asserted themselves in the promotion.

Speaking in the interview, Nikki Bella revealed that the twins wanted men and women to be treated equally in WWE. She further explained that the divas in the locker room had almost lost hope due to their hard work at the live events going in vain when it came to RAW or Smackdown.

"We needed to find a way to be treated like men and treated equally. That's what we wanted for the women. We wanted to empower the women. We were about everyone. 'Who are we getting over today? What's the story?' We never worried about getting our shit in. We just wanted everything to be good and for people to be happy. The locker room was becoming so miserable because girls were working so hard on live events and getting to Raw or SmackDown and being so disappointed. They were losing their will and their hope. We were like, 'there needs to be a massive change here, this is not good,'" she said.

Former WWE Divas Champion Nikki Bella, who has been engaged to Artem Chigvintsev since 2019, revealed the reason behind postponing her wedding in an interview with ET.

Nikki Bella stated that she wants Artem's parents to be present at the ceremony as it is a promise she made to her fiance. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 and pauses on international visas, Artem's parents, who live in Russia, have been finding it difficult to land in the US.

"The one promise I made him before we can plan, is that his parents can attend, and with where the world's at right now and trying to get two Russian parents into the country, it's almost impossible...So, the day I can get two visas, is the day we will set our date and say, 'I do.'" Said Nikki Bella, (h/t ET)

