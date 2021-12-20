WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov gets married

WWE NXT UK Champion, Ilja Dragunov recently started his new life alongside the love of his life. Taking to Twitter, Dragunov revealed that he finally tied the know and got married.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Ilja Dragunov posted his wedding pictures and captioned it, “Finally. Completely fulfilled.”

The NXT UK Champion got married on the 17th of December, 2021, and in the image he shared, the newly married couple can be seen gazing into each other’s eyes. Dragunov is generally someone who likes to keep his private life intact.

Check out Ilja Dragunov’s tweet below:

Ilja Dragunov was able to retain his NXT UK Championship

Ilja Dragunov has been a part of WWE since 2019. A former wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion, Dragunov made his WWE debut under the NXT UK brand on May 15, 2019, defeating Jack Starz.

During his initial days with the promotion, Ilja Dragunov also faced WWE veteran Cesaro at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, in a match the Russian sensation lost to the former WWE United States Champion.

Shortly afterward, Ilja Dragunov would engage in a feud with WALTER which lasted through the course of several months in NXT UK and eventually shifted to WWE NXT, as well.

In his NXT debut on the 10th of August, Ilja Dragunov was defeated by Pete Dunne after the former was interrupted by WALTER during the match. Dragunov later went on to confront Roderick Strong in NXT and secured a win over Strong after answering his open challenge.

On August 22 at NXT Takeover 36, Ilja Dragunov had finally defeated WALTER to win the NXT UK Championship, ending the Austrian superstar's two-year reign as champion.

Since his win, Ilja Dragunov has already defended the WWE NXT UK Championship twice. His first title defense was against A-Kid in October and his latest title defense was against Rampage Brown, another match which also took place at an NXT UK taping.

Do you think Ilja Draganov will be a big star on the WWE main roster someday? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

