NXT UK to finally welcome fans after almost a gap of 18 months

After a long gap of almost 18 months, NXT UK is finally set to welcome its fans into their arena, which is the BT Studios, starting from the 14th of October.

As per a press release by WWE it has been confirmed that WWE and BT Studios are working hard to get their fans back after a long period of one year and six months.

It was also reported that the first episode of NXT UK with fans in the arena will be headlined by Ilja Dragunov and A-Kid, where the former will be seen defending his NXT UK Championship against A-Kid.

NXT UK is known for showcasing some of the best talents in WWE and this time around, the NXT UK Universe is expecting the usual outstanding in-ring showcasing from their Superstars.

NXT UK is one of the hottest brands in professional wrestling

NXT UK’s best wrestlers include Ilja Dragunov, A-Kid, Trent Seven, Pretty Deadly, Jinny, NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura, and Tyler Bate, the youngest singles champion in WWE history.

NXT UK has not only given a platform to the wrestlers but has also paved their way to success. Superstars like Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, Toni Storm, Pete Dunne, Kay Lee Ray, and the Grizzled Young Veterans, have all started their wrestling careers with NXT UK and are now well-known faces on the main roster.

NXT UK airs every Thursday at 3 pm EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network, everywhere else. The episodes are also repeated every Friday in the UK at 10 pm on BT Sport.

In the main event last week, Jordan Devlin was defeated Joe Coffey. Next week will see the conclusion of the NXT UK Heritage Cup #1 Contender Tournament.

