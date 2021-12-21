Omos flattens AJ Styles as partnership officially comes to an end on RAW

Barring The New Day, every tag team or partnership on RAW and SmackDown has to end at some point. It's simply a part of WWE's storytelling mechanism, and some seem inevitable than others. On the 20th December episode of RAW, we saw a tag team break up after 14 months together.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Miz was seen backstage talking to Omos, who seemingly divulged some information. Miz TV featured AJ Styles and the giant, and the former RAW Tag Team Champions seemed to have a bit of tension. While AJ Styles insisted that their rough patch was behind them, The Miz didn't seem so sure.

The Miz revealed that Omos confided in him, telling him that AJ Styles was holding him back. While Styles didn't get the chance to hear it from Omos' mouth, he certainly understood from his actions. After a roll-up caused them to lose to The Mysterios, Omos turned on AJ Styles, officially ending their partnership together.

Omos was first brought into RAW for Shane McMahon's short-lived RAW Underground last year, and once that quietly ended, AJ Styles introduced him as his bodyguard.

Omos had no in-ring action until WrestleMania 37, where he teamed up with AJ Styles to face Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston for the RAW Tag Team Titles. Omos would score the pinfall to win the Championships in his debut match. Their reign would end four months later at SummerSlam 2021.

What's next for AJ Styles & Omos on RAW?

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for AJ Styles and Omos on RAW. While the latter looks like he is set to embark on a solo run, we could see The Phenomenal One turn face. This is something the fans have been wanting for a long time.

Ultimately, it's going to be a sink or swim moment for Omos. While his size is an obvious advantage, fans will likely quickly pick apart his character, work in the ring, and mic skills.

Braun Strowman was in a similar situation, where he was called up from NXT with only a few live event matches under his name. His size played a big part, but he was praised for learning on the job - something Omos will have to do.

Edited by Alan John