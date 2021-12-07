Randy Orton messaged former WWE IC Champion after he went off-script during Stephanie McMahon segment

Ryback recently revealed that Randy Orton messaged him after he told Stephanie McMahon to stop talking during a WWE promo segment.

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H promoted the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view at the start of the May 18, 2015 episode of RAW. The segment led to a clash between two participants in the 2015 Elimination Chamber match, Ryback and Sheamus.

Speaking on The Ryback Show, The Big Guy recalled how he went off-script after Stephanie McMahon interrupted his promo.

“I remember Randy Orton messaged me after, and he goes, ‘That wasn’t in the script, was it?’ He goes, ‘That was great.’ We were doing a back-and-forth promo… Stephanie started talking and I said something along the lines of, ‘When The Big Guy has the microphone, The Big Guy does the talking, Steph,’” Ryback said.

Ryback went on to win the vacant Intercontinental Championship in the 2015 Elimination Chamber match. Dolph Ziggler, King Barrett, Mark Henry, R-Truth, and Sheamus also competed inside the steel structure.

Why did Stephanie McMahon interrupt Ryback?

Daniel Bryan was forced to vacate the Intercontinental Championship shortly before Elimination Chamber 2015. WWE fans chanted “Yes! Yes! Yes!” during Ryback’s promo, prompting Stephanie McMahon to tell the crowd that they were “nothing if not predictable.”

Although his character took exception to Stephanie’s comment, the man behind the menacing persona enjoyed the back-and-forth exchange.

“She reacted perfectly and played it off very well. That was a really good little moment. That’s the kind of stuff… it got a good reaction. You’ve gotta be able to incorporate [off-script moments] into stuff without going into business for yourself in a bad way, if that makes sense,” Ryback added.

Ryback left the company in 2016 after rejecting a new contract with the company. He recently said he is open to returning if Vince McMahon sells WWE.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit The Ryback Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Where would you like Ryback to wrestle next? AEW WWE 25 votes so far